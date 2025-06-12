NATASHA MARRIAN: GodZille for Battleground Gauteng?
If Helen Zille enters the Joburg mayoral race, her track record will raise the bar for all parties — including her own
12 June 2025 - 05:00
The prospect of Helen Zille entering the race for Joburg executive mayor signals a huge shift for the better in the DA’s posture towards Gauteng and its crucial metros.
Gauteng has for the past decade been the ANC’s single biggest governance vulnerability. Of the three Gauteng metros to be hotly contested in the local government elections — set for 2026 or early 2027 — Joburg is where the ANC’s standing is weakest. It has really been up for grabs for opposition parties, but none has risen to the occasion — until now, perhaps. The prospect of Zille being selected by the DA should galvanise other parties...
