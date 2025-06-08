Opinion

PODCAST: South Africa’s agricultural exports up 10% in Q1

Exports totalled $3.36bn in the first quarter of 2025, thanks in part to higher commodity prices

08 June 2025 - 09:00
by WANDILE SIHLOBO
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Durban port.Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART
Durban port.Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

In a year where trade has dominated the headlines since the US started imposing higher tariffs on its trading partners, agricultural export activity is worth paying attention to.

Encouragingly, the start of the year has been positive for the sector. In the first quarter of 2025, South Africa’s agricultural exports totalled $3.36bn, up 10% from the same period a year ago. This is a function of both higher volumes of various product exports and better commodity prices.

The products that dominated the export list in Q1 included grapes, maize, apples, pears, apricots, cherries, peaches, wine, wool, fruit juices, nuts, dates, avocados, pineapples and beef.

While the ports remain a challenge and still need improvement and investment, the agricultural export season in Q1 experienced less friction than in the recent past.

South Africa does not engage in one-way trade; it imports various agricultural products. In Q1, agricultural imports totalled $1.94bn, a 19% increase year on year. The increase was a result of higher value and volume of major products South Africa imports, such as wheat, palm oil, rice, poultry and whiskies.

Listen to the podcast for more insights.

Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast

PODCAST: Southern Africa’s grain production rebounds

Favourable weather boosts regional harvests, easing food inflation and restoring maize exports
Opinion
1 week ago

PODCAST: South African farms are not under siege

Agriculture topped the agenda at this week’s White House press session, amid claims that South Africa’s farming sector is under siege. But the facts ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

PODCAST: South Africa cushioned Southern Africa from a maize supply crisis

By the end of the 2024/2025 marketing year, South Africa had exported 2.2Mt, well above long-term average levels
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Mining takes aim at Mantashe
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: ANC’s ideological road to ruin
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
LETTER: Squatter camps are a political powder keg
Opinion / Letters
4.
Farewell, Trencor
Opinion
5.
MARC HASENFUSS: HCI waits for offshore laughing ...
Opinion / Editor's Note

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.