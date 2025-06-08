In a year where trade has dominated the headlines since the US started imposing higher tariffs on its trading partners, agricultural export activity is worth paying attention to.
Encouragingly, the start of the year has been positive for the sector. In the first quarter of 2025, South Africa’s agricultural exports totalled $3.36bn, up 10% from the same period a year ago. This is a function of both higher volumes of various product exports and better commodity prices.
The products that dominated the export list in Q1 included grapes, maize, apples, pears, apricots, cherries, peaches, wine, wool, fruit juices, nuts, dates, avocados, pineapples and beef.
While the ports remain a challenge and still need improvement and investment, the agricultural export season in Q1 experienced less friction than in the recent past.
South Africa does not engage in one-way trade; it imports various agricultural products. In Q1, agricultural imports totalled $1.94bn, a 19% increase year on year. The increase was a result of higher value and volume of major products South Africa imports, such as wheat, palm oil, rice, poultry and whiskies.
Listen to the podcast for more insights.
Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast
PODCAST: South Africa’s agricultural exports up 10% in Q1
Exports totalled $3.36bn in the first quarter of 2025, thanks in part to higher commodity prices
