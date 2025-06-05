NONE THE WISER
PATRICK BULGER: Secret PIN for the down at eel
No cash? No problem for the modern-minded indigent, more of whom are turning to electronic payments to bend your ear and earn their crust at a robot near you
05 June 2025 - 05:00
Malusi seemed happy enough with the kit I’d left him with recently, on a street corner in Norwood: a leather jacket salvaged from the top of the bins at my complex, a pair of worn boots, and a bag of shirts, jerseys and socks. Also, R200 for the golf balls he’d picked up at the Killarney Country Club — I imagine.
He hobbled off in his new lummy, both uplifted and condemned by my charity, such as it was...
