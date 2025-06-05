NATASHA MARRIAN: Starlink: it’s more than just political noise
The team behind the Square Kilometre Array has raised the alarm over the effect of satellite internet services on its work
05 June 2025 - 05:00
Under the vast star-laden Karoo sky, on the site of what will be the world’s most powerful radio telescope, a smartphone is not permitted — even if it’s switched off.
And now the team behind the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), set for completion in mid-2028, has raised the alarm over the effect of satellite internet services on its work. Low-orbit roving satellites with sound emissions are likely to disrupt the sensitive work of mapping the universe through radio signals. ..
