Farewell, Trencor
There might have been hopes that Trencor had one more operational iteration up its sleeve. Sadly not
05 June 2025 - 05:00
Trencor, one of the most successful and adaptable family businesses in South Africa, will shuffle off the JSE next month. It’s been an incredible 70 years on the JSE for the Jowell family-controlled company. Not many companies can boast of going from a dusty little Namaqualand town to the glitz of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
For Trencor, it’s always been about mobility. The group set up as a motor dealership in Springbok during the Great Depression, but soon capitalised on opportunities in regional transport by converting one of its vehicles into a truck...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.