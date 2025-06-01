PODCAST: Southern Africa’s grain production rebounds

Southern Africa is far better off regarding food supplies now than a year ago. For example, Zambia’s 2024/2025 maize crop has bounced back. The government forecasts the harvest to be 3.66Mt, up from 1.5Mt the previous season. This is because of favourable weather conditions and decent area plantings.
The harvest is under way in that country, and news about the quality of the crop is encouraging. This also means Zambia could return to being a net exporter of maize as its domestic maize consumption is about 2.8Mt, far surpassed by the expected harvest of 3.66Mt.
Importantly, we can expect the domestic maize prices to moderate as the harvest continues, thus easing general food price inflation.
Zambia is not the only fortunate country in Southern Africa. The entire region received better rains — even excessively in some areas — and we continue to hear encouraging news of improved grain harvests. In Zimbabwe, for instance, farmers likely planted 1.7-million hectares of maize this year, slightly lower than last year but decent.
We will know more about the yields in the coming weeks and months. What is clear for now is that Zimbabwe, too, is set for a better harvest compared with the 2023/2024 drought year.
The South African story is even more optimistic. The country’s 2024/2025 maize harvest is forecast at 14.66Mt. There is an increase in white and yellow maize, with harvests now at 7.75Mt and 6.91Mt, respectively.
Overall, the maize harvest of 14.66Mt is up 14% year on year, primarily benefiting from expected yield improvements on an annual basis. Importantly, these forecasts are well above South Africa’s annual maize needs of about 11.8Mt, which implies that the country will have a surplus and remain a net exporter. The 2024/2025 season is a positive change for Southern Africa’s staple crop. Importantly, it is encouraging to see Zambia bounce back. That country is vital in maize supplies to the region as the second-largest producer after South Africa.
PODCAST: Southern Africa’s grain production rebounds
Favourable weather boosts regional harvests, easing food inflation and restoring maize exports
