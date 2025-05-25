South African agriculture minister John Steenhuisen speaks as US President Donald Trump meets with President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, May 21 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Image: Kevin Lamarque
One of the themes that dominated a White House press session this week was agriculture — the idea that the farming sector in South Africa is under siege and people are fleeing. But this could not be further from the truth.
The South African farming sector — or farming community — is not under siege. And yes, the country has a devastating crime rate, which should remain a major worry for all.
However, it is important to clarify that there is no land expropriation without compensation in the country, that the recent Expropriation Act has been hugely misrepresented, and that property rights remain intact. Land reform is still under the market principles of “willing buyer, willing seller”.
The agricultural sector, which some have portrayed as a victim, has actually made enormous progress over time, contributing significantly to the country’s overall economic growth. The sector has more than doubled in value and volume terms since 1994.
This expansion has been broadly shared across all major subsectors of the South African farming economy, including horticulture, field crops and livestock.
South Africa has seen growth in its agricultural exports over time, reaching a record $13.7bn in 2024. It is now ranked as the world’s 32nd-largest agricultural exporter, the only African country in the top 40 in terms of value.
Listen to the podcast for more insights.
Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast
PODCAST: South African farms are not under siege
Agriculture topped the agenda at this week’s White House press session, amid claims that South Africa’s farming sector is under siege. But the facts tell a different story
Image: Kevin Lamarque
One of the themes that dominated a White House press session this week was agriculture — the idea that the farming sector in South Africa is under siege and people are fleeing. But this could not be further from the truth.
The South African farming sector — or farming community — is not under siege. And yes, the country has a devastating crime rate, which should remain a major worry for all.
However, it is important to clarify that there is no land expropriation without compensation in the country, that the recent Expropriation Act has been hugely misrepresented, and that property rights remain intact. Land reform is still under the market principles of “willing buyer, willing seller”.
The agricultural sector, which some have portrayed as a victim, has actually made enormous progress over time, contributing significantly to the country’s overall economic growth. The sector has more than doubled in value and volume terms since 1994.
This expansion has been broadly shared across all major subsectors of the South African farming economy, including horticulture, field crops and livestock.
South Africa has seen growth in its agricultural exports over time, reaching a record $13.7bn in 2024. It is now ranked as the world’s 32nd-largest agricultural exporter, the only African country in the top 40 in terms of value.
Listen to the podcast for more insights.
Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast
ALSO READ
The excellent wine grape harvest of 2025 signifies a recovery in South African agriculture
Big help for small farmers
South Africa expects an ample grain harvest this year
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.