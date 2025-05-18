PODCAST: South Africa cushioned Southern Africa from a maize supply crisis

At the end of April, we completed South Africa’s 2024/2025 marketing year for maize. This marketing year corresponds to the 2023/2024 production season, when the midsummer drought led to a 22% decline in South Africa’s maize harvest to 12.85Mt.
The big help in that season came from the gains of the previous ones. For example, the season started with 2.4Mt of opening (carry-over) stocks from the past season, ultimately boosting the available maize supplies in the country. This added to the harvest of 12.85Mt. These overall maize supplies were against the domestic needs of 11.6Mt, leaving the country with substantial maize for exports.
The available exports were of great help to Southern Africa, which was hit by the drought: Zimbabwe lost 60% of its maize crop, Zambia lost half, and other neighbouring countries also had significant losses. This meant that there was increased reliance on South Africa.
Thankfully, South Africa was better placed to help export more maize. By the end of the 2024/2025 marketing year, South Africa had exported 2.2Mt, well above long-term average levels. About 66% of these exports were white maize and 34% were yellow maize.
Several countries benefited from these exports, especially in Southern Africa. But no country benefited more than Zimbabwe, which accounted for 57% of South Africa’s maize exports between May 2024 and April 2025, or about 1.3Mt of white and yellow maize.
Because South Africa exported to Southern Africa, it had to import to supplement supplies, mainly in the coastal areas. Another factor behind the increase in imports was the price competitiveness of imports. South Africa ended the 2024/2025 season with 938,116t of maize imports, mainly from Argentina, Brazil and the US.
Even accounting for these imports, South Africa was a net exporter of maize in the 2024/2025 season. South Africa did not experience as severe a decline in maize production as its neighbouring countries did, in part because of the improved seed cultivars and arguably better farming methods.
Listen to the podcast for more insights.
Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast
