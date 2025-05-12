The excellent wine grape harvest of 2025 signifies a recovery in South African agriculture

We have been saying for some time that 2025 will be a recovery year for South African agriculture, mainly highlighting the gains in grains, soybeans and horticulture yields. But I was particularly pleased last week when I received a report from South Africa Wine indicating that we will have an excellent harvest in 2025.
South Africa Wine and Vinpro forecast the wine grape harvest to be 1.244Mt, an 11% recovery from the exceptionally poor harvest in 2024. Importantly, the quality promises to be excellent.
With a harvest like this, our preoccupation for the coming months will be export markets and logistics.
The US market has dominated the trade conversation in recent weeks. However, long before the Trump tariffs, the South African wine industry and the entire agricultural sector had been focused on expanding export markets beyond the existing ones.
South Africa’s agricultural sector is export-oriented, with exports reaching a record $13.7bn in 2024, up 3% from the previous year, according to data from Trade Map. This reflects both an increase in the volume of agricultural exports and higher prices of some products.
The top exported products by value include citrus, grapes, maize, apples and pears, wine, nuts, fruit juices, sugar, berries, dates, pineapples, avocados, wool, apricots and peaches, ciders, and beef.
The focus on broadening export markets becomes even more urgent as we continue to see better quality and volumes in wine and other agricultural product output. One of the primary areas we focus on is China, which has a large population and buying power. China accounts for 11% of global agricultural imports.
However, the South African agricultural sector, specifically the wine industry, faces some constraints. For example, we face tariffs of 14% on wine exports to China, while our competitors, such as Australia, face 0% duties as they have trade agreements in place. We have been vocal about such issues for some time. Now it is even more urgent to open these new markets as China looks to increase its agricultural trade with South Africa.
Listen to the podcast for more insights.
Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast
The excellent wine grape harvest of 2025 signifies a recovery in South African agriculture
With a harvest like this, our preoccupation for the coming months will be export markets and logistics
