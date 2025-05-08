NATASHA MARRIAN: Why young South Africans have checked out of politics
Can the GNU animate the youth enough to spark renewed interest in elections?
08 May 2025 - 05:00
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has the unenviable task of reversing the ANC’s rapidly declining electoral fortunes in the country’s most populous and economically active province.
The hapless former education department spokesperson has limped from one crisis to the next. As ANC chair, his poor judgment in coalition-building across the province has led to a collapse in service delivery in key cities. ..
