There’ve been voices raised around the failure, twice, of finance minister Enoch Godongwana to pass a 2025 budget through parliament, each time trying in vain to slip in a VAT increase to cover for the ANCs inability to grow the economy.
We should not, the argument goes, be flinging mud at an institution so central to our democracy, actually mentioned in the Constitution, whatever the politics may be.
That’s just nonsense, veteran financial journalist and former Treasury spokesman Jabulani Sikhakhane tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge.
“To whom much power is given, much is expected,” says Sikhakhane.
“We criticise the judiciary so why would you not criticise the Reserve Bank or the National Treasury? The judiciary is a creation of the Constitution too. I don’t think they should be protected. To disagree with the Reserve Bank or the Treasury about policy or the decisions they makes very healthy for democracy.”
PODCAST: Why Enoch and the Treasury are fair game
There’ve been voices raised around the failure, twice, of finance minister Enoch Godongwana to pass a 2025 budget through parliament, each time trying in vain to slip in a VAT increase to cover for the ANCs inability to grow the economy.
We should not, the argument goes, be flinging mud at an institution so central to our democracy, actually mentioned in the Constitution, whatever the politics may be.
That’s just nonsense, veteran financial journalist and former Treasury spokesman Jabulani Sikhakhane tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge.
“To whom much power is given, much is expected,” says Sikhakhane.
“We criticise the judiciary so why would you not criticise the Reserve Bank or the National Treasury? The judiciary is a creation of the Constitution too. I don’t think they should be protected. To disagree with the Reserve Bank or the Treasury about policy or the decisions they makes very healthy for democracy.”
EDITORIAL: Back to the drawing board for a ‘saleable budget’
Nationalising Reserve Bank not on the cards, says Godongwana
DUMA GQUBULE: Blame falling living standards on incompetent Treasury
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The dangerous gamble of letting MPs overrule Treasury
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Nationalising Reserve Bank not on the cards, says Godongwana
Godongwana facing tough choices for Budget 3.0
EDITORIAL: Back to the drawing board for a ‘saleable budget’
DUMA GQUBULE: Blame falling living standards on incompetent Treasury
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Time for finance minister to ride into the sunset
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The dangerous gamble of letting MPs overrule Treasury
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.