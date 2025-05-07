Opinion

PODCAST: Why Enoch and the Treasury are fair game

07 May 2025 - 09:17
by PETER BRUCE
There’ve been voices raised around the failure, twice, of finance minister Enoch Godongwana to pass a 2025 budget through parliament, each time trying in vain to slip in a VAT increase to cover for the ANCs inability to grow the economy.

We should not, the argument goes, be flinging mud at an institution so central to our democracy, actually mentioned in the Constitution, whatever the politics may be.

That’s just nonsense, veteran financial journalist and former Treasury spokesman Jabulani Sikhakhane tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge.

“To whom much power is given, much is expected,” says Sikhakhane.

“We criticise the judiciary so why would you not criticise the Reserve Bank or the National Treasury? The judiciary is a creation of the Constitution too. I don’t think they should be protected. To disagree with the Reserve Bank or the Treasury about policy or the decisions they makes very healthy for democracy.”

EDITORIAL: Back to the drawing board for a ‘saleable budget’

Finance minister says lessons have been learnt and there will now be a more consultative process
Opinion
2 days ago

Nationalising Reserve Bank not on the cards, says Godongwana

The EFF and MK party want the state to own the bank
National
1 hour ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Blame falling living standards on incompetent Treasury

After two months of blunders, court humiliation and a policy U-turn, the fiscus appears to have learnt nothing
Opinion
1 week ago

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The dangerous gamble of letting MPs overrule Treasury

The judiciary’s looming judgment on the fiscus’ autonomy could reset the balance of power in Pretoria
Opinion
1 week ago
