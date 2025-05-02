POWER BROKERS
NATASHA MARRIAN: Bad chemistry erodes the GNU
Ramaphosa and Steenhuisen need to warm up their icy personal relationship if their parties are ever to share power effectively
02 May 2025 - 05:00
To the immense discomfort and anger of many in the ANC, Tony Leon has revealed some fascinating behind-the-scenes details from the talks that led to the formation of the GNU last year. His new book, Being There, has just been released.
The former DA leader reflected this week in an interview with the FM on the deterioration of the relationship between the ANC and the DA in the GNU, as evidenced by the budget impasse that has dominated politics since February. ..
