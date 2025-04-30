Former DA leader Tony Leon, in his new book, Being There, says DA Federal Executive chair and former party leader Helen Zille may have many positive qualities but that
“I doubt the party brand is enhanced by her continued presence at the top of the organisation,” he says.
Peter Bruce asks him in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge whether he still believes that and whether he thinks the DA is right to fight to stay in the Government of National Unity despite being the principle cause of failure of the National Treasury’s two attempts to increase the rate of VAT.
How does it fight coming local and national elections as part of a government run by the ANC?
PODCAST: Is Helen Zille bad for the DA brand?
Peter Bruce speaks to Tony Leon about his new book
Former DA leader Tony Leon, in his new book, Being There, says DA Federal Executive chair and former party leader Helen Zille may have many positive qualities but that
“I doubt the party brand is enhanced by her continued presence at the top of the organisation,” he says.
Peter Bruce asks him in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge whether he still believes that and whether he thinks the DA is right to fight to stay in the Government of National Unity despite being the principle cause of failure of the National Treasury’s two attempts to increase the rate of VAT.
How does it fight coming local and national elections as part of a government run by the ANC?
PODCAST: Remain focused on domestic matters that are key to South Africa’s agricultural growth
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 14
PODCAST: Experience versus theory in the tech job hunt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.