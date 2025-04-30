Opinion

PODCAST: Is Helen Zille bad for the DA brand?

Peter Bruce speaks to Tony Leon about his new book

30 April 2025 - 09:57
Former DA leader Tony Leon, in his new book, Being There, says DA Federal Executive chair and former party leader Helen Zille may have many positive qualities but that

“I doubt the party brand is enhanced by her continued presence at the top of the organisation,” he says.

Peter Bruce asks him in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge whether he still believes that and whether he thinks the DA is right to fight to stay in the Government of National Unity despite being the principle cause of failure of the National Treasury’s two attempts to increase the rate of VAT.

How does it fight coming local and national elections as part of a government run by the ANC?

