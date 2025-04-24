NATASHA MARRIAN: The art of the coalition deal
No, we’re not talking about Trump, but about the treaties hammered out by German parties and the possibility that South Africa can renew its GNU
24 April 2025 - 05:00
South Africa eased surprisingly well into its first national coalition government after the 2024 election, but the glow faded quicker than you can say GNU.
The 10-party GNU that is leading the seventh administration came together in just two weeks. The reality has now hit home that coalition building is a great deal more complex than the parties to the GNU had expected. ..
