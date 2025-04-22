PODCAST: Remain focused on domestic matters that are key to South Africa’s agricultural growth
While global trade issues persist, animal health remains a critical concern for the country’s agricultural future
22 April 2025 - 13:51
In political economy, there is something called “flooding the zone”.
Roughly explained, this refers to a deluge of information that diverts people’s attention from what should be a priority. In South African agriculture, we are fortunately not facing such a barrage of overwhelming information. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.