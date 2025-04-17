Opinion

NATASHA MARRIAN: Ramaphosa’s ultimate failure

The GNU only really exists in name. The president has done nothing to unify his cabinet

17 April 2025 - 05:00
by Natasha Marrian

At the centre of the tense political developments of the past two weeks is a lack of leadership and a desperation by the ANC to push through an unpopular VAT hike by sidestepping its majority partner in the GNU.

Looking back, it has been farcical. ..

