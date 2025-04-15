PODCAST: Four ways South Africa can boost global food security in the G20
As G20 president, the country is championing trade, fertiliser access and innovation to support agriculture across Africa and beyond
15 April 2025 - 15:27
South Africa, the only African country to be a member of the G20, holds the presidency of the grouping until the end of November 2025. During this time, it could help drive the African continent’s food security agenda.
The G20 is made up of 19 member countries plus the EU and the AU. Its members account for 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.