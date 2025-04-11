Opinion

PODCAST: ‘Putin stole too much...’

11 April 2025 - 10:07
“Over 20 years,” writer, investor and campaigner Bill Browder tells Peter Bruce in this Special Edition of Podcasts from the Edge, “Vladimir Putin and his friends have stolen a trillion dollars from Russia.”

He has to distract his people or they’d lynch him and It’s why he can’t stop his invasion of Ukraine.

Russia today, Browder says, is a much more totalitarian state than apartheid South Africa ever was.

In this wide ranging discussion the author of Red Notice and, more recently, Freezing Order, reveals his favourite country in the world is South Africa.

He has a home in Cape Town but dare not visit for fear that Putin would ask the South Africans to arrest him and hand him over.

And he worries that they would.

