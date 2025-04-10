POWER BROKERS
NATASHA MARRIAN: Is ActionSA playing political chess or being played?
The party’s stand on VAT hike shakes up the GNU and could shift alliances
10 April 2025 - 06:11
ActionSA has taken a big political risk — one that could make or break the party.
“There will come a time when our six votes will determine the ANC’s survival,” warns party chair Michael Beaumont in a candid interview with the FM. “It may be next month, it may be next week, it may be next year, but if the ANC reneges on its commitments, we will revisit that upon them tenfold.” ..
