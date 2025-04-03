POWER BROKERS
NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma could grab KZN if DA leaves GNU
Differences over the national budget raise the possibility that the MK Party could seize control of a province with a budget of R158bn
03 April 2025 - 05:00
It is conceivable that the impasse over the national budget could put an end to the unity government in KwaZulu-Natal and catapult Jacob Zuma’s MK Party into power in South Africa’s second-largest province.
South Africa already has a nine-year report card on how Zuma wields power when he has access to state coffers...
