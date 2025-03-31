Agriculture is recovering after a challenging midsummer drought that led to significant crop losses in the 2023/2024 season. Data from the Crop Estimates Committee, released at the end of March 2025, paints an encouraging picture of the new season’s summer crop production prospects.
The 2024/2025 summer grain and oilseeds production is forecast at 18Mt, up 5% from the previous month’s estimate and 16% of the prior season’s crop. This comprises maize, sunflower seed, soybeans, groundnuts, sorghum and dry beans.
Listen to the podcast for more insights.
Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast
PODCAST: South African summer crop harvest set for a robust recovery
