Opinion

PODCAST: South African summer crop harvest set for a robust recovery

The 2024/2025 summer grain and oilseeds production is forecast at 18Mt, up 5% from the previous month’s estimate

31 March 2025 - 10:00
by WANDILE SIHLOBO
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Agriculture is recovering after a challenging midsummer drought that led to significant crop losses in the 2023/2024 season. Data from the Crop Estimates Committee, released at the end of March 2025, paints an encouraging picture of the new season’s summer crop production prospects.

The 2024/2025 summer grain and oilseeds production is forecast at 18Mt, up 5% from the previous month’s estimate and 16% of the prior season’s crop. This comprises maize, sunflower seed, soybeans, groundnuts, sorghum and dry beans.

Listen to the podcast for more insights.

Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast

PODCAST: There is rising optimism in South Africa’s agriculture

Good rainfall and improved port efficiency have boosted prospects, as has better control of animal diseases
Opinion
1 week ago

PODCAST: South Africa’s agricultural exports hit record level

Last year’s new high was 3% up on 2023
Opinion
3 weeks ago

PODCAST: There are positive prospects for farm jobs in South Africa

South African agriculture is on a recovery path, supported by favourable rainfall and progress in controlling the spread of animal diseases
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
LETTER: Once thriving, now forgotten: the fading ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
Why Africa must ‘seize the moment’ and prioritise ...
Opinion
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Suicide with eyes wide shut
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
LETTER: Why NSFAS is unsustainable
Opinion / Letters
5.
RON WHELAN: Why, with brokers, members get more ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.