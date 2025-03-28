Why Africa must ‘seize the moment’ and prioritise digital public infrastructure

Similarly, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Brazil leveraged digital ID and payments to deliver emergency aid to 70-million people, ensuring funds reached those who needed them most.

African nations can adopt similar strategies to build more resilient social protection systems.

The traditional model — where each ministry builds its own standalone digital system — wastes resources and limits efficiency. Even the wealthiest nations struggle with this fragmented approach. DPI offers a smarter alternative: national platforms that reduce duplication, lower costs and improve service delivery. Open-source technology makes digital transformation even more affordable, ensuring that governments can scale up solutions without heavy licensing fees.

The key is getting a robust digital ID system with an independent verifier of these digital IDs that becomes the single source of truth for each person’s online digital presence. This will ensure that there is no duplicate digital identity and will prevent fraud, corruption or leakages — bringing trust and integrity into the digital ecosystem.

Fuelling trade and private sector innovation

For African nations aiming to expand trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), DPI is indispensable.

Without trusted digital systems, cross-border commerce remains slow and cumbersome. DPI provides the foundation for secure payments, standardised credentialing and seamless data sharing.

A Malawian entrepreneur, for example, could verify their identity through DPI, demonstrate the quality of their products, and conduct a secure transaction with a South African buyer — educing barriers and increasing trust. By streamlining these processes, DPI turns trade agreements into real economic gains for businesses across the continent.

DPI is also a catalyst for private sector innovation. Open banking, powered by DPI, allows financial institutions to securely share customer data (with consent), making transactions more seamless, reducing fraud and expanding access to financial products.

Brazil’s open finance model has enabled more than 800 financial institutions — ranging from banks to credit unions and fintech startups — to offer more competitive services.

African nations can build on this model to encourage innovation and competition, ensuring that small businesses and startups can scale up while reaching underserved populations.

Ensuring inclusion and safeguards

Women and marginalised communities often face the greatest barriers to financial and digital inclusion. Expanding access to DPI ensures that they can open bank accounts, access credit and participate in the digital economy.

India’s experience demonstrates this potential: between 2011 and 2021, digital banking adoption more than doubled, closing the gender gap in financial access.