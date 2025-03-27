RON WHELAN: Why, with brokers, members get more from their medical aid
Financial advisers play a crucial role supporting their clients and minimising out-of-pocket expenses
In her article “The broker system is broken” (On My Mind, March 13-19), Tracey Davies proposed certain safeguards that, in her view, are lacking in relation to the role of brokers in the medical scheme industry. The article, prompted by her recent experience of unexpectedly being asked to confirm a new broker on her medical aid policy, which she had neither requested nor authorised, highlights the need to protect medical scheme members from instances of potential fraud (regardless of how isolated these are). It also emphasises the need to continuously ensure stringent adherence to industry standards and regulations.
Discovery Health maintains the highest possible standards regarding broker conduct for the medical schemes it administers. Safeguards include managing the integrity of broker appointments — a signed request and written confirmation is required for the appointment of a broker and/or change to any broker appointments. Forensic investigations are carried out into any...
