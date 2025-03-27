POWER BROKERS
NATASHA MARRIAN: South Africa must address deteriorating US relations
Experts warn that rebuilding trust with the US is key to the country’s future economic and political standing
27 March 2025 - 05:00
South Africa has to get back to basics in its increasingly complex relationship with the US.
Chris Hattingh, executive director of the Centre for Risk Analysis, has recently returned from Washington, where he engaged with business, think-tanks and the Trump administration on US-South Africa relations, which have deteriorated dramatically in recent months...
