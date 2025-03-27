Opinion

NATASHA MARRIAN: South Africa must address deteriorating US relations

Experts warn that rebuilding trust with the US is key to the country’s future economic and political standing

27 March 2025 - 05:00
by Natasha Marrian

South Africa has to get back to basics in its increasingly complex relationship with the US. 

Chris Hattingh, executive director of the Centre for Risk Analysis, has recently returned from Washington, where he engaged with business, think-tanks and the Trump administration on US-South Africa relations, which have deteriorated dramatically in recent months...

