CHRIS ROPER: The lion sleeps tonight, but what about us?
There’s a Substack you should read, even if it keeps you up at night worrying about climate change and how much caffeine you’ll need to get through the day
I’ve recently signed up for a Substack called 54@Africa Science, newsletter produced by Ugandan investigative journalist Musinguzi Blanshe. It’s touted as simplifying scientific research into “easy to understand and enjoyable reads”.
And the reads are indeed easy, though one might question whether they are enjoyable, given some of the subject matter. The newsletter does three things very well: it simplifies science reports so the layperson can understand them; it takes global research and tells you why it matters for Africans; and Blanshe finds Africa-specific research or cases, which makes everything seem a lot more relevant. ..
