We are having a challenging year — some sections of South Africa are uncomfortable with the Expropriation Act and geopolitical tensions are increasing. So we were pleasantly surprised to see rising optimism in the country’s agricultural sector.
The Agbiz/IDC agribusiness confidence index (ACI) — a sentiment indicator — increased 11 points from the fourth quarter of 2024 to 70 in the first quarter of 2025. This is the third consecutive improvement, placing the ACI at its highest level since the fourth quarter of 2021, a year when La Niña rainfall boosted agricultural output.
The current level of the ACI implies that South African agribusinesses remain optimistic about prospects. This optimism is a result of a combination of factors, including the boost La Niña rains have been giving the 2024/2025 agricultural season, improvements in port efficiency and the support this gave exports in 2024, and increased control of animal diseases.
This survey was conducted in the third week of February, covering businesses that operate in all agricultural subsectors across South Africa.
Listen to the podcast for more insights.
Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast.
PODCAST: There is rising optimism in South Africa’s agriculture
Good rainfall and improved port efficiency have boosted prospects, as has better control of animal diseases
