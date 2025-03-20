POWER BROKERS
NATASHA MARRIAN: Rapidly rising star is prepared to speak up
Thoughtful Zuko Godlimpi is a young ANC leader to watch — and he pulls no punches on failures in leadership, service delivery and the economy
20 March 2025 - 05:00
Zuko Godlimpi is the ANC’s new economic policy tsar. He was elevated to the ANC’s party’s national executive committee at the age of 30 — the youngest such appointment since 1994. Now, at 32 (he turns 33 on March 21, Human Rights Day), he has formidable influence as chair of the party’s economic transformation subcommittee.
He became deputy minister of trade & industry in July 2024. Last month he was appointed to run the party’s policy think-tank on the economy, following in the footsteps of heavyweights such as finance minister Enoch Godongwana and former speaker Max Sisulu...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.