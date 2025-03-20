The letter “Administrative failures and a moral crisis — how NSFAS betrays students” (FM, March 13-20) refers.
RIGHT OF REPLY
BUTI MANAMELA: A stronger NSFAS is key to higher education equity
Despite valid criticism, NSFAS has made significant progress in improving funding and tackling historic student debt
The letter “Administrative failures and a moral crisis — how NSFAS betrays students” (FM, March 13-20) refers.
For many young South Africans, access to higher education depends on a reliable and well-managed student funding system. The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) was established to remove financial barriers that prevent deserving students from pursuing their studies. While NSFAS has helped millions of students over the years, it has also faced governance and administrative challenges that require urgent intervention.
Recent criticism of NSFAS highlights inefficiency, delayed payments and student frustration. While these concerns are valid, they should not overshadow the significant progress that has been made in improving student funding.
The transition of NSFAS from a loan-based model to a full bursary system in 2018 was a landmark achievement. Today, more than 1-million students benefit from fully subsidised higher education, with the government allocating more than R140bn in funding since 2018.
This year, an additional R1.8bn was injected into NSFAS, reinforcing the government’s commitment to supporting students at universities and technical vocational education and training (TVET) colleges. Furthermore, NSFAS has successfully processed 45,211 student appeals this year alone, ensuring that thousands of students who were initially rejected have been reconsidered for funding.
However, we recognise that financial aid is more than just tuition coverage. Students need adequate housing, mental health support and a stable financial aid system that does not disrupt their studies. The increase in TVET student allowances from R10,000 to R14,600 in 2025 is a step towards ensuring that vocational students receive the same level of support as their university counterparts.
To ensure a functional and accountable NSFAS, decisive leadership is required. The appointment of Waseem Carrim as acting CEO is an important step in restoring stability and efficiency to the organisation. Carrim, who previously led the National Youth Development Agency to nine consecutive clean audits, has the expertise needed to rebuild NSFAS into a world-class student funding institution.
We must also acknowledge the complexities of student debt. While historic student debt remains a challenge, the government continues to engage stakeholders on potential solutions that do not compromise the sustainability of the funding model.
The future of NSFAS must be one that puts students first, prioritises transparency and ensures timely disbursements. As a country, we need a collective effort to strengthen the system, rather than undermine the progress that has been made.
Higher education funding is not just about money — it is about building a skilled, empowered and capable generation that will drive South Africa forward. The path to a fully equitable education system requires continued investment, strong leadership and a shared commitment to student success.
Manamela is deputy minister of higher education and training
