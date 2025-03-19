VIEW FROM THE THAMES
DEON GOUWS: We will survive again: lessons from market turmoil
From Covid crashes to Trump’s tariffs — why investors must stay the course
19 March 2025 - 22:00
It’s time for some reflection. In early 2020, the FM editor offered me an opportunity to contribute a column, which I was always going to grab with both hands, even though I had no idea what I might be writing about regularly. Where would one find material to come up with 750 fresh words every single month?
Then Covid arrived...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.