POWER BROKERS
NATASHA MARRIAN: Coalition clashes: a budget battle of compromise
Whether the ANC and the DA can find each other on trade-offs before the budget bills come before parliament for a vote remains to be seen
13 March 2025 - 05:00
Coalition territory for South Africa is messy and trying — after the budget this week, it could lead to better outcomes or another stalemate.
While the ANC has been dragged into coalition territory almost kicking and screaming, the power shift nationally appears to be drawing out a more pragmatic core in the party...
