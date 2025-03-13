EDITOR’S NOTE
MARC HASENFUSS: People are investing there
Root-wrenching echoes of Athol’s genius drift across the mud flats of memory
13 March 2025 - 05:00
I will, of course, catch it again from the readers who don’t like me to veer off the topic of investment. But it would be totally remiss not to reflect, just for a few paragraphs, on the passing of a great man, playwright Athol Fugard.
Fugard is by no means my favourite writer — and it’s perhaps really his early works that mostly resonated with me. I lived, for a while, in a house that overlooked the ever-changing mud flats of Boesman and Lena. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.