South Africa’s agriculture exports set a record of $13.7bn in 2024, up 3% from the previous year. This reflects an increase in the volume of agricultural exports as well as higher prices of some products.
The top exported products by value include citrus, grapes, maize, apples and pears, wine, nuts, fruit juices, sugar, berries, dates, pineapples, avocados, wool, apricots and peaches, ciders, and beef, among others.
Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala, and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast.
PODCAST: South Africa’s agricultural exports hit record level
Last year’s new high was 3% up on 2023
Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala, and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast.
