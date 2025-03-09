Opinion

PODCAST: South Africa’s agricultural exports hit record level

Last year’s new high was 3% up on 2023

09 March 2025 - 09:00
by WANDILE SIHLOBO
SA has many red and white white varieties, some of them well worth seeking out. Picture: 123RF
South Africa’s agriculture exports set a record of $13.7bn in 2024, up 3% from the previous year. This reflects an increase in the volume of agricultural exports as well as higher prices of some products.

The top exported products by value include citrus, grapes, maize, apples and pears, wine, nuts, fruit juices, sugar, berries, dates, pineapples, avocados, wool, apricots and peaches, ciders, and beef, among others.

Listen to the podcast for more insights.

Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala, and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast.

Encouraging crop production prospects for South Africa in the 2024/2025 season

We have been saying for some time that this will likely be a recovery year for South Africa’s agriculture following a harsh mid-summer drought in the ...
Opinion
1 week ago

PODCAST: There are positive prospects for farm jobs in South Africa

South African agriculture is on a recovery path, supported by favourable rainfall and progress in controlling the spread of animal diseases
Opinion
2 weeks ago

PODCAST: What to make of the recent major decline in South Africa's maize prices

South Africa's white maize spot price was R5 559 per tonne, well below the R6 700 per tonne mark we saw at the start of January 2025. However, it is ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago
