Encouraging crop production prospects for South Africa in the 2024/2025 season

We have been saying for some time that this will likely be a recovery year for agriculture in South Africa following a harsh midsummer drought in the 2023/2024 season that weighed on grains and oilseeds harvest.
The first production estimates for 2024/2025 summer grains and oilseeds point to the possibility of a better harvest. The Crop Estimates Committee forecasts the 2024/2025 overall summer grains and oilseeds harvest at 17.2Mt, up 11% from the previous season. This comprises maize, sunflower seed, soybeans, groundnuts, sorghum and dry beans. The expected yield improvements primarily back better harvest prospects. The overall planting area is 4.4-million hectares, mostly unchanged from the last season. Provided this is a first production estimate and possibly does not fully account for the gains of the recent rains, we could see further upside revision in the coming months. After all, there are nine more monthly estimates to follow.
