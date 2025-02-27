RIGHT OF REPLY
ADRI SENEKAL DE WET: A vicious attack on a media success story
Chris Roper’s hit piece about Independent Media chair Iqbal Survé is an attempt to assassinate the character of a black industrialist thriving outside established business factions
Chris Roper’s latest hit piece (“Nausea at Noddy’s lunch”, February 20) is far more than a personal assault on Independent Media chair Iqbal Survé — it is a glaring symptom of a media ecosystem that stubbornly resists transformation and wields propaganda as a weapon to crush those who threaten its entrenched power. The response is not a petty tit-for-tat rebuttal but a searing indictment of a media that masquerades bias as truth, undermining the democratic ideals it pretends to champion.
South Africa’s media landscape often mirrors its economy: a façade of progress concealing a deep-seated resistance to change. Three decades after apartheid, the mainstream media remains largely in the grip of a white conservative establishment determined to preserve its dominance at all costs...
