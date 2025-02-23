PODCAST: There are positive prospects for farm jobs in South Africa

South African agriculture is on a recovery path, supported by favourable rainfall and progress in controlling the spread of animal diseases, among other contributing factors. The previous 2023/2024 production season was challenging, characterised by a midsummer drought and animal diseases that added immense pressure to the sector.
Jobs data for the fourth quarter of 2024 illustrate the difficulty the sector experienced, though much milder than anticipated. For example, primary agriculture employment fell by 1% from the third quarter to 924,000 jobs in the last quarter of 2024. Field crops, game and hunting, and forestry are the subsectors that registered notable losses.
However, from an annual perspective employment was more or less unchanged from the last quarter of 2023. Positively, primary agriculture employment of 924,000 people is well above the long-term jobs of 799,000.
Given the resilience of job performance in recent quarters, we may see a recovery in employment conditions in 2025, assuming there aren’t pressing trade-related challenges that will weigh on the sector’s profitability in the near term. The slight increase in the minimum wage this year, while challenging for some commodities and adding to already higher input cost pressures, may also not be a major hindrance.
Listen to the podcast for more insights.
Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produced this podcast.
