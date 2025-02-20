SIMON BROWN: Take the trouble to top up in taxing times

February is the end of the tax year for individual taxpayers and there’s a bunch we can do to manage our tax efficiently.
The first two are tax-free accounts and regulation 28 (reg 28) retirement products.
The former currently has an annual limit of R36,000 per individual for a tax year and if you haven’t used the full allocation then you’ve got a week to top up. On March 1 2025 the new tax year starts and you can add another R36,000 to your tax-free account for the year. Here the tax benefit is that the dividends and profits from this account will be tax free as you’re using after-tax money you have.
Reg 28 limits are either 27.5% of your income or R350,000, whichever is smaller. Any money you invest into a reg 28 account is deducted from your income in the tax year of the contribution and as such can lower your overall tax for the year.
These two are different but I like both and encourage investors to maximise these before investing into discretionary investment accounts due to the tax benefits.
I especially like using the tax-free account for interest-earning assets such as Reit ETFs or bonds. Both pay distributions that are taxed as income in your hands, so within a tax-free account where no tax is paid the benefit could be significant if you’re on a high marginal tax rate.
You also have an interest exemption every year. Under the age of 65 the first R23,800 of interest is tax free; older than 65 it’s R34,500. Try to max out the limit here either with cash in the bank earning interest or the RSA retail bonds that also pay taxable interest.
Other options are the ability to donate to a registered public benefit organisation (PBO). The PBO has to be registered with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and will provide you with a statement declaring the amount of your donation(s) over the tax year and you can then deduct that from your personal income at year-end.
You’re also able to donate R100,000 to an individual over the course of a tax year with no tax payable. Any amount above that is taxed at 20% in your hands. Here there’s no direct tax benefit to you but it could be a serious benefit to the person receiving the donation and they could use it to fund their retirement, investment or savings accounts.
Remember, you’re allowed to donate money between spouses with no limits or tax. The benefit of this is that your spouse could use your donation to fill up either their tax-free or reg 28 accounts or earn the full interest exemption from Sars.
The key points with tax are planning and record keeping. Leaving it for the last minute often causes delays so while I am writing about this tax year, start the new tax year on March 1 with a solid plan already in place.
SIMON BROWN: Take the trouble to top up in taxing times
Planning and record keeping are vital, so start the new tax year on March 1 with a solid system in place
February is the end of the tax year for individual taxpayers and there’s a bunch we can do to manage our tax efficiently.
The first two are tax-free accounts and regulation 28 (reg 28) retirement products.
The former currently has an annual limit of R36,000 per individual for a tax year and if you haven’t used the full allocation then you’ve got a week to top up. On March 1 2025 the new tax year starts and you can add another R36,000 to your tax-free account for the year. Here the tax benefit is that the dividends and profits from this account will be tax free as you’re using after-tax money you have.
Reg 28 limits are either 27.5% of your income or R350,000, whichever is smaller. Any money you invest into a reg 28 account is deducted from your income in the tax year of the contribution and as such can lower your overall tax for the year.
These two are different but I like both and encourage investors to maximise these before investing into discretionary investment accounts due to the tax benefits.
I especially like using the tax-free account for interest-earning assets such as Reit ETFs or bonds. Both pay distributions that are taxed as income in your hands, so within a tax-free account where no tax is paid the benefit could be significant if you’re on a high marginal tax rate.
You also have an interest exemption every year. Under the age of 65 the first R23,800 of interest is tax free; older than 65 it’s R34,500. Try to max out the limit here either with cash in the bank earning interest or the RSA retail bonds that also pay taxable interest.
Other options are the ability to donate to a registered public benefit organisation (PBO). The PBO has to be registered with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and will provide you with a statement declaring the amount of your donation(s) over the tax year and you can then deduct that from your personal income at year-end.
You’re also able to donate R100,000 to an individual over the course of a tax year with no tax payable. Any amount above that is taxed at 20% in your hands. Here there’s no direct tax benefit to you but it could be a serious benefit to the person receiving the donation and they could use it to fund their retirement, investment or savings accounts.
Remember, you’re allowed to donate money between spouses with no limits or tax. The benefit of this is that your spouse could use your donation to fill up either their tax-free or reg 28 accounts or earn the full interest exemption from Sars.
The key points with tax are planning and record keeping. Leaving it for the last minute often causes delays so while I am writing about this tax year, start the new tax year on March 1 with a solid plan already in place.
Also read:
This is how much money you need to retire comfortably
Money mistakes to avoid during retirement
YOUR MONEY: Retirement annuity or preservation fund?
YOUR MONEY: Sound tips for a rookie investor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.