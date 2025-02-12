PODCAST: They’re mature, we’re premature

Industrial strategy consultant Jake Morris enters the hot topic of industrial policy and tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that localisation has its place in industrial growth strategies and shouldn’t be automatically written off as many of its critics do.
But they are only a part of many bigger and older success stories.
“We have no choice but to follow a manufacturing-led growth path and yet our manufacturing is in decline, not just in terms of output but more worryingly in terms of investment and especially in terms of investment in new as opposed to replacement capacity.
“We have to follow this path and we’re currently going the other way.”
