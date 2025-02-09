There has been an emerging narrative that South Africa's agriculture has not performed well recently.
Inept municipalities, poor road infrastructure, stock theft, and port inefficiencies all contribute to this narrative of failure and despair. Stories of the failings of land reform farms also add to this sentiment of regression in agricultural progress.
The government's failings over the past decade and the lack of implementation of many development policies also catalysed this narrative.
But this narrative is far from the reality of the South African farming sector. Regardless of how experts feel about the state's capacity and the government's policy stance since the dawn of democracy, the one undeniable fact is that the sector has grown tremendously – and certainly not failing.
Listen to the podcast for more insights.
Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala, and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast.
PODCAST | South Africa’s agriculture is thriving
