Opinion

PODCAST | South Africa’s agriculture is thriving

09 February 2025 - 13:16
by WANDILE SIHLOBO
Picture: 123RF/ZYCH
There has been an emerging narrative that South Africa's agriculture has not performed well recently.

Inept municipalities, poor road infrastructure, stock theft, and port inefficiencies all contribute to this narrative of failure and despair. Stories of the failings of land reform farms also add to this sentiment of regression in agricultural progress.

The government's failings over the past decade and the lack of implementation of many development policies also catalysed this narrative.

But this narrative is far from the reality of the South African farming sector. Regardless of how experts feel about the state's capacity and the government's policy stance since the dawn of democracy, the one undeniable fact is that the sector has grown tremendously – and certainly not failing.

Listen to the podcast for more insights.

Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala, and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast.

WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA needs to hone export strategies amid rising trade friction

Exporters will be at risk if trade fragmentation and economic nationalism intensifies
Opinion
4 days ago

PODCAST: South African farmers probably planted a bigger area in the 2024/2025 season

If the expectation of better rain until March is realised, this year could bring good news for the sector
Opinion
1 week ago

Farmers plant more, but rain critical to prevent crop losses

Crop estimates committee to release revised planted area and first production estimates at month-end
Economy
1 week ago

PODCAST: Can South Africa deepen agricultural exports to China?

I recently discussed the possible impact of President Donald Trump’s trade policy on agriculture and how China retaliated against his ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Farmers suffer as land reform talk drags on

If the government cannot  release more land there is a risk to the growth prospects of SA’s agriculture and rural economy
Opinion
2 weeks ago
