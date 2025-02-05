PODCAST: Trump takes the GNU back to the brink

In the space of a week, DA leader John Steenhuisen has moved from threatening legal action against the Expropriation Act signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa to defending the Act following US President Donald Trump’s astonishing attack on the country.
Can Steenhuisen survive his flip-flop? Can the GNU survive the obvious neglect of the DA’s interests and red lines?
Former DA leader Tony Leon tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that something will have to give.
"I think there only so much one way traffic that any self-respecting party or organisation can endure,” he says, "and unless there’s fundamental reset of the relationship and the bona fide concerns of the DA and their constituency are taken into account I don’t think that this GNU can survive in the medium term unless there are different terms of trade within it.”
