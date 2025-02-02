Opinion

PODCAST: South African farmers probably planted a bigger area in the 2024/2025 season

If the expectation of better rain until March is realised, this year could bring good news for the sector

02 February 2025 - 09:00
by WANDILE SIHLOBO
Picture: 123RF/ costasz
While the start of South Africa’s 2024/2025 crop season was tricky, there remains optimism that farmers probably planted more areas than in the previous season.

The preliminary plantings data released by the Crop Estimates Committee recently shows that South African farmers are likely to have planted 4.45-million hectares of summer grains and oilseeds in the 2024/2025 season, up slightly by 0.3% from the previous season.

Some of these plantings probably happened outside the typical optimal window because of some regions’ unfavourable weather conditions at the start of the season. In such areas, there will be a need for better rains through to March, when the crops are likely to pollinate.

Encouragingly, the La Niña prospects suggest we may receive favourable rains during this period. This supports the view that the 2024/2025 season could be a recovery period for South Africa’s agriculture. Listen to the podcast for more insights.

Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast

