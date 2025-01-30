THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Don’t coat over Burberry
Richemont is getting all the attention lately though it may be worth keeping an eye on the maker of the eponymous luxury check
Many JSE stocks have made a poor start in 2025. The retail sector has been hammered, nursing a rough hangover after partying far too hard in 2024 with major share price gains. The all share index may be flat thus far, but the underlying divergence in sector performance has been quite something.
Aside from the resource 10 index doing some heavy lifting (up 15% this month at the time of writing), there’s also been a helpful contribution from luxury stalwart Richemont. A 23% gain in the space of just a few weeks has secured a much better start this year for luxury enthusiasts who watched sector share prices wash away in the latter half of 2024...
