EDITOR'S NOTE
MARC HASENFUSS: Finding the right growth engines
I sold my motorcycle to WeBuyCars when I realised I had to do it quickly after I had blown out both my contact lenses when careening up Ou Kaapse Weg
30 January 2025 - 05:00
While other investors were, presumably, half seriously toying with the idea of stowing away cases of cider and biltong strips, I was ruing that I had opened my big mouth about my scintillating gains on Sasol.
Last week I was up more than 20%. Right now I am practically back at the price I bought it at. But I expected to be tested with Sasol. For me, there was enough in the latest production report — especially the separation of the local operations and international chemical businesses — to keep me interested...
