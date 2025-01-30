MAGNUS HEYSTEK: Dr Doom or Mr Boom?
Why I choose offshore equity markets over onshore
30 January 2025 - 05:00
On June 11 2020, almost five years ago, the FM published an article focusing on me and my views on choosing between offshore and onshore equity markets, as far as personal investments are concerned. The headline on a balanced article, “How Magnus Heystek became SA’s Dr Doom”, was more alarmist, earning me a moniker which, to this day, hasn’t completely been erased.
My immediate reaction was to furiously pen a reply, thundering away at all the reasons why I am right and everyone else is wrong, but then I stopped, reminding myself of the old Arabian saying: “Revenge is a dish best served cold.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.