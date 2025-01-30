McLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: A China syndrome for the AI age
The 1979 movie was about a nuclear meltdown — now the meltdown is on the stock market, thanks to big tech being blindsided by China’s DeepSeek
30 January 2025 - 05:00
Before last week, almost no-one had heard of DeepSeek. Yet this Chinese start-up has shocked the tech world — and global stock markets — with the release of R1, a new model that threatens to upend the economics of generative AI.
“DeepSeek-R1 is one of the most amazing and impressive breakthroughs I’ve ever seen — and as open source, [it is] a profound gift to the world,” Marc Andreessen, a Silicon Valley luminary and investor, posted on X last week...
