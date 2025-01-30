CHRIS ROPER: Cue fire raining down from heaven
If you thought the ayatollah brand of fundamentalism was bad, here comes the Trump version. But he should remember, God works in mysterious ways
It’s always a dangerous thing when autocratic rulers believe that they are on a mission from God. And it’s even more dangerous when they convince their followers to share their delusion.
Here’s a bit from Donald Trump’s inauguration speech, where he portrays his surviving an assassination attempt as divine intervention: “Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom and indeed take my life. Just a few months ago, in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin’s bullet ripped through my ear, but I felt then, and believe even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again. For American citizens, January 20 2025 is liberation day.”..
