Believe it or not, Business Day Editor-at-Large Natasha Marrian tells Peter Bruce in tis edition of Podcasts from the Edge, President Cyril Ramaphosa is enjoying an all-too-rare personal and political purple patch right now, and has found his happy place.
Pushing through first the Bela Bill and now the new Expropriation Bill has done wonders for his position inside the ANC.
Critics and doomsayers notwithstanding, the fact is that Ramaphosa has largely silenced his critics in the SACP and he has been able to brush aside deputy president Paul Mashatile’s people in Gauteng and opponents in the ANC’s KwaZulu structures.
Sure, he is going to have to manage the DA in the GNU coalition but that’s more than doable.
PODCAST: Cyril’s in his happy place
Peter Bruce speaks to Business Day Editor-at-Large Natasha Marrian
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.