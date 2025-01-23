The Ghost Train
THE FINANCE GHOST: Capitec plays the jingle of disruption
Having eaten the other banks for breakfast in the retail space, Capitec is now on the same mission in the business banking arena
23 January 2025 - 05:00
There’s a particular jingle that you’ll recognise from Capitec adverts. You know, the four-note, high-pitched one. If you aren’t sure what I mean, search for any Capitec advert on YouTube. Either that, or keep an ear open the next time you swipe or tap your card to pay for something!
Yes, popping in at my local Vida last week led to hearing that familiar jingle after I paid. It’s not the first time I’ve noticed it. Capitec is pushing hard into the digital merchant commerce space and the results are all around you. All you have to do is listen to the sounds of disruption, literally...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.