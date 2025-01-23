DEON GOUWS: Staring into the crystal ball
Forecasting is folly — but I will hazard a few general predictions
As the new year gets going, your inbox is no doubt being flooded once more by e-mails from stockbroking firms and business news sites, not to mention your friendly wealth manager or private bank, all telling you with a mixture of overconfidence and some trepidation what is likely to happen in the unforecastable world of financial markets over the course of 2025.
This is how investment professionals roll, after all. I still remember how impressed I was when I initially joined the equity analysis team of a large institution in South Africa, 29 years ago to the week. In the first morning meeting that I attended, one of my new colleagues presented on opportunities within the sector of the JSE in which he specialised, focusing on the forward p:e ratios of various companies...
