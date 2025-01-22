Jamie Holley, CEO of Traxion, Africa’s largest private rail and rail services company, tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that the company is dead keen to participate in the long-promised concessioning of rail routes owned by Transnet to the private sector and now that transport minister has released an almost complete network statement the final preparations for the award of concessions are in place.
But there’s a problem.
Transnet's track and systems are old and broken, in “a critical state of disrepair,” according to the statement.
And Transnet, which moved 226m tonnes of bulk and freight in 2017/18 managed only 152m tonnes in 2023/24. So while train operators are lining up to run on the Transnet corridors, the track and the systems on them need eye-watering investment.
If the government gets the money flowing it could make a huge difference to our fortunes - and Holley believes it will.
And it wasn’t the truck that forced rail off the rails he reminds Bruce, “it was just maintenance"
PODCAST: Maintenance, it was always maintenance…
