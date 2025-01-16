Opinion

DUNCAN McLEOD: Why the tech moguls are surrendering to Trump

It’s only profits they’re after, not the real news

16 January 2025 - 05:00
by DUNCAN MCLEOD

When former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, the odious Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, was allegedly inciting violence on X (then named Twitter) during the July 2021 riots in KwaZulu-Natal, the US-based social media company — then led by Jack Dorsey — did nothing to rein her in.

As rioters torched and looted shopping centres, burned cars and created mayhem and death, Zuma-Sambudla used her Twitter account to applaud them...

